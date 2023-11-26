Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: Surf trip inspires natural sunscreen brand

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Sol Goods founder Steph Woods.

Sol Goods founder Steph Woods.

Steph Wood, founder of Sol Goods, tells the Herald how a surfing trip to Central America with her partner inspired the idea to create a natural, environmentally friendly sunscreen.

Wood says the company’s journey started

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business