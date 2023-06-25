Spacefor is an on-demand premium pop up retail showroom located at Britomart, Auckland. Pictured is contemporary womenswear brand Rebe occupying the showroom. Photo / Supplied

Spacefor founder Max Mamaev talks to the Herald about how his showroom-on-demand business is bringing digitally native brands to real life and why there’s still demand for a physical shopping experience in a post-Covid world.

What is Spacefor?

Spacefor is essentially a showroom-on-demand. We provide adaptable retail spaces with everything a brand needs to create a real-life shopping experience. Our model is flexible and stress-free, acting as an infrastructure for brands and a curated destination for consumers to connect with their favourite brands in real life.

How does Spacefor work?

There are four key components when it comes to our offering:

Flexible terms: the brands choose the dates and duration of their activation, from five days to four weeks.

Adaptable environment: we provide a range of flexible and modular fixtures, furniture, and signage options to create the right environment.

Tech-enabled: we use digital screens for branded content & retail analytics sensors to capture valuable real-time data.

Support: we provide full support to ensure successful activations, from setting up the store to promotional and editorial support, payments, and everything in between.

When did you start Spacefor, and what was your motivation to start it?

It’s been a two-year journey from the idea to the launch, with our first showroom launched in Britomart at the end of May. The idea was sparked by the rise of digitally native and direct-to-consumer brands while traditional brick-and-mortar stores were closing down.

This shift made me realise that a growing number of brands are locked out of creating in-person shopping experiences that consumers are starting to crave for in the post-Covid world, and we needed a flexible solution that will bridge the gap between online and offline shopping, providing a seamless omnichannel experience.

How has Covid changed the retail industry and the way people shop?

While the “retail apocalypse” was in motion long before Covid, the pandemic accelerated the shift to online shopping. The pandemic highlighted the value of physical experiences for consumers. Online offers convenience, but physical stores provide a unique tactile experience.

Spacefor founder Max Mamaev.

What brands have you worked with so far?

Within the first few weeks of operation, we already hosted successful activations for contemporary womenswear brand Rebe, homeware brand Pompeii Home, and Flow Studio Ceramics. The public can expect to see a number of other exciting activations for brands like Honest Wolf, Volle Golf, and Ciele Athletics, among others, in the near future.

How big is your team?

We run a lean operation, with several collaborators providing specialist support across key areas of the business and creative support through our partner company Department.

How quickly can Spacefor turn around a retail space when a new brand comes in?

We can transition from one brand to another within a single day. The process of customising the space, merchandising stock, updating content and changing signage for a new activation only takes a few hours. We will often be the first entry point to physical retail for these brands, so we offer additional support to ensure a smooth and stress-free set-up.

What’s the major focus for the business right now?

Currently, our focus is on validating our business model and encouraging more brands to think about physical activations, especially those that have yet to consider it in the past. We’re also committed to refining our offering based on insights gathered from our early adopters and preparing for future growth.

What challenges is your business facing at the moment?

It’s a good challenge, but we will soon reach capacity for spring/summer activations.

Where do you see your business in the next couple of years?

In the next few years, I see Spacefor cultivating a strong community of e-commerce brands and extending our operations into key cities nationwide. I also anticipate exploring other markets.

What advice do you have for others looking to start their own business?

My advice would be not to overly protect your idea. Share it, gather feedback, and if you truly believe in it, execute it. Your initial idea is just the beginning, and the journey is the exciting part.