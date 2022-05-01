Voyager 2021 media awards
Small Business: Small firm hits big trading milestones despite Covid-19 challenges

5 minutes to read
Former National Party politician Paula Bennett is a brand ambassador for SRW Laboratories. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Business owner Greg Macpherson, founder and chief executive of SRW Laboratories, describes how Covid-19 has been a double-edged sword for his business.

What does your business do?

SRW Laboratories is a health supplement company and

