Small Business: Outdoor guide turned entrepreneur Becky Cashman on starting her skin care business

5 minutes to read
Becky Cashman founder of Goodbye - a company that sells natural skincare products . Photo / Supplied

Rahul Bhattarai
By
Rahul Bhattarai

Multimedia business journalist - NZ Herald

Outdoor guide turned entrepreneur Becky Cashman talks to Rahul Bhattarai about her company, Goodbye, which sells outdoor skincare products.

What does your business do?

We sell and produce certified natural, water-free products that take care

