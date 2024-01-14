Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: Mabel’s battles rising costs in its mission to bring Burmese flavours to Wellington

Alka Prasad
By
5 mins to read
Mabel's co-owner Marlar Boon says the restaurant is an ode to her late grandmother, who opened the country's first Burmese restaurant, The Monsoon, in 1978.

Mabel's co-owner Marlar Boon says the restaurant is an ode to her late grandmother, who opened the country's first Burmese restaurant, The Monsoon, in 1978.

Marlar Boon and her husband Ian started Mabel’s in Wellington as a tribute to Boon’s late phwa phwa (grandmother) Mabel, who opened Aotearoa’s first Burmese restaurant, The Monsoon, in 1978.

Since its opening in 2022,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business