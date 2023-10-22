Frank Witowski, managing director of Hybrid Bikes, talks to the Herald about building up his family-run e-bike business after a battle with cancer, and his ambitious goals to take his Nelson-based bikes to an overseas market.

What does your business do?

Hybrid Bikes is a locally owned carbon fibre e-bike design and build company based in sunny Nelson.

What was the motivation to start Hybrid Bikes?

After recovering from cancer, I needed to regain my fitness. Living at the top of a hill, I realised I needed an e-bike. However, I couldn’t find one that suited my preferences. So, I took matters into my own hands and designed ane-bike in my garage in Nelson.

What were you doing before Hybrid Bikes?

In my first business, we designed evacuated tube solar water heating systems, which we successfully sold across New Zealand. Afterwards, I went into solar PV venture with a friend, which I sold when I faced the challenge of cancer.

How big is your team?

Our team is small - comprised of my wife and me, and we also have a part-time mechanic. Our kids are always there to lend a hand if we need them.

What types of hybrid bikes do you sell, and do you sell anything else?

Our e-bike range has undergone significant expansion. Here in Nelson, we have the capability to custom design e-bikes, which is truly fantastic because it means we can provide exactly what our customers are looking for. Within our range of carbon fibre e-bikes, you’ll find options such as commuters, cruisers, gravel bikes, race bikes, hardtail mountain bikes, full suspension bikes with high and step-through variations, and cargo e-bikes.

Furthermore, we offer a complete range of accessories, along with servicing and repair services in our facility. In addition to our in-house services, we boast a nationwide network of dealers and mechanics. This enables us to supply and deliver our hybrid e-bikes to customers across New Zealand, regardless of their location.

Frank Witowski making a frame for one of his hybrid bikes.

What is the process involved in making your bikes and how long does it take?

A significant portion of our hybrid bikes are tailored to suit each customer’s preferences. Our customisation options range from simple changes like handlebars and tyres to more complex alterations such as internal hub conversions, wheel replacements, or drive train modifications. This can take from one to eight hours - or even more sometimes.

How much has the business grown since you started?

In our first year of trading, we sold just over 50 bikes. Considering our premium carbon fibre product and the absence of prior recognition, this wasn’t a substantial number. However, as we continued to grow and gained recognition as one of the best e-bike brands in 2019, as recognised by Consumer Magazine, our market share expanded significantly.

Our unwavering commitment to innovation has been a cornerstone of our journey. This dedication led us to receive several prestigious awards, including the Deloitte Fast 50 in 2022. Based on our sales numbers so far, our growth has been remarkable, with an increase of 800 per cent.





What’s the major focus for the business right now?

We’ve designed a new range of carbon fibre e-bikes, and are ready to expand into other parts of the world. We’ve already shipped bikes to Germany, the UK, and Australia, and we’re focusing on building upon that success. With the factory we’ve set up in Europe, we have the capacity to supply 30,000 hybrid e-bikes per year, which is an ambitious goal. We’re thinking big and have immense confidence in our innovation from New Zealand.

If we’re fortunate, we may even have some of our hybrid bikes on display at the 2024 Eurobike trade fair in Frankfurth. I would be thrilled to represent the New Zealand flag there.

What challenges is the business facing at the moment?

Our most significant challenge currently is the global slowdown in the e-bike industry. We’re hoping for a resurgence, which will enable us to shift into second and third gear with our expansion plans. With all our preparations in place, we are fully prepared to move forward and expand our brand on a global scale.

Where do you see Hybrid Bikes in the coming years?

Over the past five years, we’ve put in a tremendous amount of effort and demonstrated to the e-bike community that we can compete with the major global e-bike brands when it comes to quality. We are confident that we can provide an even better value-for-money proposition because we don’t carry the same overheads as those larger brands, and there’s no one skimming a share along the way.

We hope that New Zealanders will consider us when they are contemplating the purchase of a new e-bike and give us the opportunity to show them what we can offer before they send their money overseas to the major global brands.

What advice do you give others thinking about starting their own business?

My advice to other startup businesses would be to have a solid business plan, exercise prudence in spending, maintain a high level of ambition, work diligently, and steadfastly pursue your dreams.