Small business: Katie Yeung marries Kiwi bridal wear with high-fashion

By Alka Prasad
4 mins to read
Hera Couture founder and designer, Katie Yeung. Photo / Supplied

Getting her start as a student with a master couturier (her mum), Katie Yeung’s Hera Couture has taken Kiwi bridal wear around the world. She says her timeless, sustainable designs have taken years of crafting

