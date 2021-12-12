Small Business: How personal pain motivated Tanné Snowden to launch bodycare brand Tronque

Founder of bodycare brand, Tronque, Tanné Snowden. Photo / Supplied

Tanné Snowden, founder of Tronque, talks to Rahul Bhattarai about her bodycare brand that was born out of her own pain.

What does your business do?

Tronque is a clean, high-performance bodycare brand that specialises in using ingredients typically found in face care.

"Against neck-down neglect" is our mission statement that symbolises our motivation to offer targeted formulations that deliver results for all skin types. We make products specifically for the body.

We sell three products and they range from $130 to $160. But we also have a three-product package that's for $400.

What was the motivation for starting it?

My motivation stemmed from my struggle with my reproductive health. While recovering from my second surgery in 2019 for endometriosis and other complications, I learnt about endocrine disruptors in skincare, which was a very sobering moment.

I discovered that endocrine disruptors were in basically every skincare product I had ever used. After researching I realised there were no alternatives with the same efficacy as my original products while being stringently "clean". With the skin of the body consisting of 85 and 90 per cent of our largest organ, there would be no compromise on what I was putting on top-to-toe ever again.

What's your background?

My background is in film and art. I gained a BA (Hons) at Auckland University and have been working in the creative field both in New Zealand and internationally since.

My passion lies in all things creative, so when I was conceptualising Tronque, it was very important to me to bring art into it. Tronque's icon is hand-drawn, showcasing a female torso, or "trunk". The brand is the meridian of my years absorbing everything prolifically aesthetic.

Firming Butter gives intense, long-lasting moisture to protect and repair the skin. Photo / Supplied

From an early age, I saw how a business was run through my parents – I practically grew up at their office. From the age of 5 I was doing the mail run, at 7 I was helping write supplier cheques, and I wrapped thousands of client gifts over the years. I worked on every little detail, which solidified my perfectionism and gave me a thirst for entrepreneurship.

Coupled with a passion for creativity and my long and difficult journey with endometriosis, my life experiences have led me to where I am today, having just launched my very own business.

How big is the team today?

We have two fulltime staff and four part-time staff at this stage. We are looking to expand this in the new year depending on growth.

How was your business affected by Covid-19?

We had a big problem with the supply chain during lockdown and we had to stop all our work. One of our vital ingredients had to be ordered from overseas but the global shipment constraints meant that our product arrival was delayed by a good six weeks. Nonetheless, we did manage to launch on the first day when retail reopened and we have been very busy since then.

What is the most difficult thing about starting a business, especially during a lockdown?

Feeling very alone, building an unwavering self-belief in my idea, and making monumental decisions quickly. Covid-19 increased delays - from importing ingredients, to factories shutting down, to staff isolating. I had to airfreight certain packaging because the ports were shut but even airfreight had its issues. It's been a headache, to say the least.

The Discovery Collection features three Tronque products in a special edition red box. Photo / Supplied

How long has your business been around?

We launched on November 10, although I've been working on it for the past two and a half years. It has taken a long time to research and perfect the formulas. We could have launched earlier, but there was no way I wanted to launch if the formulas weren't 100 per cent perfect. Tronque is a curation of timeless, high-quality products that elevate our quality of living, and we have worked incredibly hard to be best in class.

What's your focus for the next 12 months?

Build brand awareness and further establish ourselves. We already have exciting new retailers on board for next year along with new product releases. We're also aiming to launch into international markets in the first half of next year. We're getting ready for a big 2022!

What are your long-term plans, and where do you see the brand in five years?

In five years, I'd like to see the brand considered one of the best and most trustworthy global bodycare brands. We are here to challenge the status quo, to evolve the bodycare space and solidify ourselves as the brand of choice. Heading into overseas markets has been in the works right from conception so we have created the brand to cater to those high global standards.

How does your business stand out in comparison to other businesses in the market?

The body is rarely given as much care as the face, it's often neglected, which allows us to fill the gap in the market with face-worthy bodycare, created with everybody in mind.

Our formulas have a stringent "clean" philosophy and are free from endocrine disruptors, synthetic ingredients, known carcinogens, silicones and more. There are not many bodycare brands that have the same philosophy or offer products similar to us.

How are you marketing it?

We are marketing Tronque through social media and advertising and have had some wonderful press coverage. We are also very grateful for our launch stockists who believed in the brand from conception and have well-established positions marketing other high-quality brands.

What does the competition look like in this market?

The competition is not as strong for bodycare products as opposed to facing care. There is a lot of product for your face but not many for other parts of the body. So there was a visible market gap, especially in New Zealand. So I wanted to focus purely from the neck down.

What advice would you give to people trying to start a new business?

Have a deep drive and purpose to keep moving forward when you encounter inevitable setbacks. You're going to experience many moments of defeat from day one. If you don't have that motivation, it's hard to keep your head up. Have an authentic purpose and deeply research the market for your niche. Also, read contracts thoroughly!