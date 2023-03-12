Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Small business: From plumbing to taming body hair

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Tame provides premium grooming tools to trim and maintain body and facial hair. Photo / Supplied

Nik McIntosh, founder of Tame, talks to the Herald about how his business is challenging the norms and stereotypes around personal grooming.

What does your business do?

We help people look and feel their best

