On the heels of opening up a second boutique beauty clinic, Rubywaxx owner Deborah Barham talks to the Herald about making the shift from A&E nurse to business owner.

What does your business do?

We are Auckland-based waxing specialists, offering 15-minute in-and-out appointments for the busy working woman. We run to time and like to think we are the very best at what we do.

Rubywaxx started back in 1997 by entrepreneur Ruby Francis who saw a gap in the market for express beauty treatments - in particular express waxing, and brow and lash treatments. Fun fact: we were the first business in Auckland to offer Brazilian waxing back in the 90s.

What was the motivation to get into Rubywaxx?

I was a burnt-out A&E nurse and a busy mum of three looking to own my own business. It was time for a change! Managing my own time was a top priority for me and being in business has helped me to do this. I was also after a challenge and wanted to step outside my comfort zone and learn about the business world. Rubywaxx offered just that, so I took the plunge and bought it in 2017.

I was lucky enough to have Ruby stay on as an employee, which I am very grateful for. She still works in the business, and I have learned a lot from her.

What were you doing before Rubywaxx?

I was a registered nurse before I enjoyed many wonderful child-raising years where I was lucky enough not to have to work outside the home and get to enjoy my young children as much as I did. As they got older, I went back into the Accident and Medical arena, and I was also a clinical skills tutor with the Auckland Medical School, which were both very rewarding jobs.

How big is your team?

We are a team of five, however we are hiring right now and looking for two more staff. Two team members have been with me since I took over the business.

What products/services does your business offer?

We offer everyday grooming for the busy working woman. In addition to our express waxing services, we offer a curated menu of services including microblading, facials, cosmetic injectables and IPL.

How much has the business grown since you took over?

The business has held steady, and just this month we opened a brand-new clinic. When I purchased Rubywaxx in 2017, I spent the first couple of years getting to grips with the business and learning. Then we entered the Covid-19 era and more learning ensued - primarily how to manage (or live with) the uncertainty and chaos.

What impact did Covid have on your business?

We are a close-contact business, so – you guessed it – it was a spanner in the works and incredibly stressful. The worst part was not being able to connect with the people we enjoy seeing every day … your clients very quickly become like one of your own. Once we could open face-to-face, our clients very quickly returned and we got back to pre-Covid revenue.

Covid-19 was in some ways very beneficial, as it was an opportunity to really look at our outgoings especially and pivot to become leaner and more efficient. It was a lesson in resilience.

What’s the major focus for the business right now?

We have just moved into our new Ponsonby site, which is purpose-built and absolutely divine. Our focus is to establish ourselves in Ponsonby and do what we do well. We were located inside Les Mills CBD in Auckland for more than a decade, however the lease expired last month and it felt like the time for a fresh start in Ponsonby. This new clinic operates alongside our existing clinic in Grey Lynn.

What challenges is the business facing at the moment?

Our challenge right now is hiring quality staff. Our customers have remained loyal through delivering quality services, so hiring and retaining the right staff members who are incredible at what they do is essential to us.

Where do you see your business in the coming years?

We expect the business to continue thriving. Another site is definitely on the cards … watch this space!

What advice do you give others thinking about starting their own business?

The rewards are wonderful and hard work always pays off. You have to expect challenges along the way and of course there are days that are harder than others, but it’s incredibly rewarding and fulfilling to work for yourself. I’d not change a thing with my decision to go into business. Take a deep breath ... then take the leap!