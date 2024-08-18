What motivated you to start the business?

Growing up, we had a passion to make music and create content but did not always have the funds, direction or space to practise or establish ourselves. After years of working from our bedrooms and garages, we worked with one of our great friends Mikeyy, and decided it was time to create a space not only for ourselves but also for other creatives.

We felt that creating this space would provide local talent with the opportunity to work in a supportive environment, encouraging them to chase their dreams.

What were you doing before First Generation Studios?

Before we started the studio, we were all working full-time jobs and studying while trying to make our dreams come true. Baban and Kovan are aspiring artists and Saman is a social media content creator. Since the studio started up, we’ve put everything aside and thrown ourselves into the deep end of the business. We haven’t looked back since.

First Generation Studios co-founders Kovan Eskerie (left), Saman Yavari (centre) and Baban Hussain.

New Zealand has showcased some talented artists on the world stage, but what challenges do those in the industry face when it comes to getting a start?

As artists ourselves, the biggest challenges we’ve faced include finding a reliable workspace and navigating the business side of creation.

When starting out, it can often be difficult to know how to release music, let alone know how to get yourself in front of an audience. As we went through different stages of our careers, we learnt a lot about the industry, despite how complicated it can be, and discovered a lot of resources that were available to us.

We are now grateful to say that we can pass on this knowledge and help others release their art to the world without feeling overwhelmed by the complexities that can come with it.

How big is your team?

We are three co-owners and work with four casual staff who are our close friends. Our entire business model has always been built on a sense of community and we love working with those who have the same vision as us. Ultimately, First Generation Studios would not exist without the help, support and encouragement of our friends and family so, though it might only be a few of us in our direct team, we consider it to be much larger than ourselves.

How have you funded the business to date?

We’ve used savings and individually worked up to get as much money as we can to then funnel into the business. Since the beginning, we’ve strongly believed in the movement of First Generation and so we were more than happy to invest every single penny.

What have been your biggest challenges in business?

As we’ve funded everything out of pocket, the balance between keeping prices low to be in line with our philosophy and being able to sustain the business was difficult to achieve. As well as this, finding a space that was suitable for a studio was challenging – but the result was incredibly worth the wait.

First Generation Studios’ creative space in Coatesville, Auckland.

What have been your highlights in business so far?

We love seeing the massive smiles on people’s faces throughout the whole process; from when they’re welcomed through the door, through to when they hear or see their finished product that they can proudly share with the world.

A massive highlight for us was the first time we had an artist publish their art which they created at our studio, because it reaffirmed our mission of supporting Aotearoa’s talent.

Where do you see First Generation Studios in the next two to three years?

Although we work out of a studio space, our long-term mission is to nurture a movement of creativity and mutual support within Aotearoa and eventually worldwide. Through hosting free workshops, running live events, helping people establish networks and staying true to our original goal of making creation accessible to everyone, we are confident we can achieve this.

What’s your advice for other budding entrepreneurs?

Whatever business idea you have, whatever creative vision you have been holding on to – just do it! We know how cliche that is because we heard it plenty of times before we started ourselves. It’s scary throwing yourself out there to the world but just know that others will always find value in what you love doing. And regardless of what happens, or whatever obstacles you face, just trust the process, keep grinding and the results will blossom.