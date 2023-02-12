Devonport Chocolates' blueberry marshmallow. Photo / Supplied

Since 1991, Devonport Chocolates has brought high-quality ingredients, creative inventions, and countless flavours to Aotearoa’s confection scene. Owner Sarah Gardner says her team is facing the same challenges as other whānau and small businesses but continues to bring innovative ideas and passion to her work.

What does Devonport Chocolates do?

We create moments of joy! We make the most delicious handcrafted New Zealand-made chocolates.

What was your motivation to start the business?

We have a long history! We have been making beautiful, delicious chocolates for over 30 years. Our business started because there was a demand for sophisticated, New Zealand-made chocolates. We knew that New Zealanders wanted chocolate that was of the highest quality, that could be eaten as a treat for one, shared with many or given as a special gift to a loved one.

What are your top sellers?

We have many! Our Hauraki sea salted caramel chocolate is the perfect treat. Our Manuka Honey and almond chocolate bar is a hit with tourists and New Zealanders alike, and of course our chocolate truffle slices that are designed so you take a delicious slice whenever you want.

Devonport Chocolates owner Sarah Gardner. Photo / Supplied

How big is your team?

We have team of 22 in our Devonport Auckland store, chocolate kitchen, online team, and our Queens Arcade Auckland retail store. We are very lucky to have the most wonderful team, who are not only talented but also want our customers to have the best experience.

What is your major focus at the moment?

We are not only ready for Valentine’s Day, but also focused on our exciting 2023 Easter range as well as continuing to support local New Zealand businesses and our international clients in Japan, UK, US and of course Australia! Phew, we are busy!

What is your biggest challenge currently?

It’s a funny world at the moment - a lot of change, discord and concern about the future. We are challenged like all New Zealand businesses and families by increasing cost, changing global environments and a lack of staff. However, we are extremely determined to continue making fabulous chocolate, supporting our team and our community, and continuing to learn as we go.

Where are your chocolate and other ingredients sourced?

We pride ourselves on getting our ingredients locally. For us, it has always been very important to use New Zealand products as we know they are the best in the world. Unfortunately, we can’t grow cacao in New Zealand because of the climate, which is the main ingredient for chocolate, so we get the best chocolate from Europe. We are however looking at how we can source chocolate more locally or how in the future we could grow cacao. We will keep you posted.

Devonport Chocolates summer range. Photo / Supplied

What are your plans for the future?

We are filled with plans and exciting ideas for the future. We are looking at opportunities internationally and to increase our local retail presence. However, our focus as always will be making the most delicious chocolates, challenging ourselves to do better every day, and ensuring our customers get great service.

What advice do you give others thinking about starting their own business?

It’s a fabulous journey. Be clear on what you want to achieve, put fabulous people around you, ask questions, find answers, enjoy it!