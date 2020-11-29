Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: Developer launches Workable - Tinder-like app for connecting with contractors

5 minutes to read

Brett O'Donnell (left) and Peter Dalman, co-founders of Workable. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Entrepreneur Brett O'Donnell, founder of staff sourcing software firm Workable, talks creating a business to solve problems within his software business and how he was motivated to launch the business sooner on the back of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.