Small Business: Delivereasy eyes new growth opportunities, makes life hard for UberEats

Duncan Bridgeman
By
5 mins to read
New Zealand-owned Delivereasy now operates throughout the country. Photo / Warren Buckland

Nick Foster and Tim Robinson, co-founders of online delivery platform Delivereasy, describe their plans for the business and how they compete against big multinational players in a crowded market.

What does your business do?

Delivereasy

