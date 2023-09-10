Artist, designer and Celebrate Aotearoa founder Czarina Wilson.

When Czarina Wilson decided to focus her design and fashion skills towards retail, the pandemic set her up for a bumpy start with the creative industry at a standstill.

She stuck to her guns, opening Celebrate Aotearoa in Glen Innes last year to lend her talents to other creatives and small business owners from across Aotearoa. Wilson’s designs and creativity have taken her from the Style Pasifika and Cult Couture fashion awards to collections at the Auckland Museum and Te Papa, now taking her business to the 2degrees Auckland Business Chamber Awards.

What is Celebrate Aotearoa?

We are a go-to retail gift store for uniquely New Zealand treasures. Our doors are open to everyone who shares a love for our country’s creative and entrepreneurial community.

We have work from Māori, European, Pacific and Asian creatives and creative-preneurs. You can find familiar brands alongside hidden gems all proudly from New Zealand.

We pride ourselves on providing a platform for established and up-and-coming brands. Our store is a hub for creative minds who might not have the resources to produce hundreds of units, but who have a unique and authentic story to tell.

We believe in empowering our makers.

Celebrate Aotearoa celebrates one year at its Glen Innes store next week.

What do you sell? What are your popular products?

We sell art, homeware, ceramics, jewellery, children’s resources and more. I particularly wanted to “celebrate” and showcase our diverse nation and what better way than through the arts?

We have brands that are established all the way to up-and-coming brands. Established brands help us sustain the business so we can support smaller businesses and makers at the beginning of their creative journey who might not be retail-ready.

I make contemporary textile art and wearable art that crosses into clothing. The clothing is more eccentric one-off pieces, not for everyday wear.

When did you start the business? How has it evolved since you started?

I crazily started the business during the first year of our Covid lockdowns. I had actually quit my fulltime job to go into an existing space where I could start creating my own practice and help get into retail with our creative community.

My friend had a gallery and a retail space inside the gallery. I was going to sell my work in this space to run it and introduce new and existing artists.

Celebrate Aotearoa founder Czarina Wilson with Tanner Vili.

This never came about, unfortunately, because we went into lockdown and the business ended up closing. I was left unemployed so I thought, maybe I can do this on my own, something I do not recommend through a pandemic.

I started leasing space out of a converted container boutique in the Ōtara Kai Village. A year later, I “grew” and moved into a space upstairs at the Alexander Cafe in Ōtara, and a year later I started my very first stand-alone retail space in Glen Innes where I am now, and we’re nearing our one-year celebration.

So it’s been a bit of an adventure.

What is your background? How did you get into business?

My background is in the arts. I have been a part of the creative arts community since the early 1990s and 2000s where I mainly worked in textiles and wearable arts. I had designs at the Style Pasifika Fashion Awards and Cult Couture Fashion Awards, and now some of these designs are part of the Auckland Museum and Te Papa collections.

I had my first solo exhibition at Fresh Gallery Ōtara, and I’ve had group exhibitions over the years throughout New Zealand.

Why did you choose this kaupapa?

A few reasons. I originally started to get back to my creative roots. Then when Covid came along, I pivoted. I knew if I was going to make this a sustainable business, I would have to get a few friends along for the ride to create a retail hub with a mix of creatives.

Wilson started Celebrate Aotearoa to help local creatives break into business.

This, however, ended up with me being more focused on others rather than myself. I guess it was all in the timing as well because my creative mind wasn’t prepared.

I have only just begun my creative journey again this year. I wouldn’t change a thing, to be honest. I’ve always been passionate about the arts and involved in one way or another.

I’ve made mistakes when it came to my own creative practice and I feel it’s equipped me for this sector where I can mentor small business creatives as well.

How long have you been at your Glen Innes store?

We are nearing one year. It’s been tough, we had our ups and downs with the weather this year as well as the elections coming up - everyone says it’s a tough time during election time. But in saying that, we’ve had amazing support from the local community and people who’ve been with us since the very start of this journey.

How does it feel to be nominated at the 2degrees Business Chamber Awards?

I’m super humbled that we made it to the finals and are up against some big names.

I stumbled across a Facebook ad for the 2degrees Business Chamber Awards. I entered even though I was a small-fry. I entered every category we were eligible for and ended up getting nominated for the People’s Choice category.

They gave us a link to a voting system for our socials where people could vote and our customers, our community, and friends voted. I found out a week later that we made it to the finals.

To make it to the finals was affirming that we’re on the right track even though we’re a small business. So I’m really humbled because it’s the people’s choice. I’m happy we made it to the finals, I’m not too fussed about what happens now.

I’m humbled by the community’s response, everyone on our social media commenting and supporting us. Words of encouragement from them means a lot.

What do you want to achieve through the business?

I would like to develop programmes for up-and-coming small businesses and Māori and Pasifika creatives, focusing on the development side maybe.

I’m also being realistic as well where I know I need help, as much as I can’t really afford it now. I do need to take on staff so I’m not all over the place. I’d love to employ locals as well.

After being on this journey, I’m hoping this can be a thriving business in years to come where I could possibly franchise as well.

Alka Prasad is an Auckland-based business reporter covering small business and retail.



