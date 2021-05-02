Website of the Year

Small Business: City Botanics, the firm specialising in tiny gardens

5 minutes to read
A garden designed and installed by City Botanics. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Martin Steel-Brown, owner and chief designer of City Botanics, talks about urban design, bringing the trend of tiny gardens to New Zealand from Australia and expansion aspirations.

What does your business do?

City Botanics is

