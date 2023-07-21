Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: Chaat Street spicing up Aotearoa’s food and beer scene

Alka Prasad
By
6 mins to read
Chaat Street collaborated with Garage Project to create All India Permit for this year's Wellington on a Plate. Photo / Supplied

Chaat Street collaborated with Garage Project to create All India Permit for this year's Wellington on a Plate. Photo / Supplied

Vaibhav Vishen says he started Chaat Street out of “sheer nostalgia” to experience authentic Indian Street food in Aotearoa.

Starting out in Wellington city, the restaurant expanded to Parnell in Auckland this year and partnered

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business