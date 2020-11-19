Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: Bootcamp business Fitness All Together expands into events

5 minutes to read

Fitness All Together is in expansion mode. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Elliot de Lautour, founder and co-owner of outdoor group Fitness All Together talks about the Covid effect, branching out into the events industry and bringing the business to New Zealand once he moved back from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.