Slingshot offers frontline workers six months' free broadband

Prime Minister on the ‘hardest year of Covid’ and what comes next. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister on the ‘hardest year of Covid’ and what comes next. Video / Mark Mitchell

Vocus-owned Slingshot is offering frontline worker a thank you for their efforts during the pandemic - in the form of six months' free broadband, valued at $500.

Slingshot CEO Taryn Hamilton says the initiative acknowledges the effort made by police, nurses, teachers, members of the defence force, midwives and others which have proven invaluable in helping New Zealand navigate extraordinary times (see a full list of eligible professions here).

It's a no-obligation deal, Hamilton says.

"When we say 'no contract, no hooks' we genuinely mean it. You won't be locked into a fixed-term contract, and there's nothing special you need to do to take advantage of the offer - other than being an eligible frontline worker."

The offer applies to new Slingshot customers. Hamilton says if frontline staff who are already with the ISP get in touch, they will have a 10 per cent discount applied "which works out to more than six months free over time."

Slingshot boss Taryn Hamilton: No strings. Photo / File

The plan offers 100Mbps UFB fibre with unlimited data (that is, Slingshot's most popular plan) for free, with recipients able to upgrade to Gigantic plan (which offers speeds of up to 1Gbps or 1000Mbps) if they pay $10 per month.

Slingshot is part of the Australasian telco Vocus Group, which recently delisted from the ASX after being bought by Voyage Australia (a joint venture between Macquarie subsidiary Mira and Aware Super) for A$3.4 billion.

Voyage has hired Forsyth Barr, Goldman Sachs and UBS to manage the potential float or trade-sale of Vocus' New Zealand arm, which includes Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, a nationwide fibre network, data centres, a back-end operation thar provisions Sky Broadband and a retail power unit.