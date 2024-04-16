SkyCity Entertainment Group, which owns the eponymous Auckland casino, has announced who its next chief executive will be. Photo / File

Casino company SkyCity Entertainment Group has appointed online gaming consultant and former Defence Force officer Jason Walbridge as it next chief executive.

The company said Walbridge was selected after a worldwide search.

In an NZX announcement, SkyCity said Walbridge had more than 20 years of senior executive public company experience in land-based and online gaming industries.

He is currently executive chairman of amusement ride and game vending machine company National Entertainment Network in Las Vegas.

He e is also a strategic adviser to Australian gambling machine manufacturer Aristocrat Leisure Limited on its proposed acquisition of Israel-based lottery software company NeoGames S.A.

SkyCity chairman Julian Cook this morning said Walbridge had extensive global experience in gaming industries.

Jason Walbridge has been appointed as SkyCity's next CEO. Photo / Supplied

He was expected to start at the Auckland-based company in early July this year after moving back to New Zealand.

“It will be a privilege to lead SkyCity, and I am excited to be joining the business at this time as SkyCity looks to pursue the many opportunities ahead of it,” Walbridge said.

After serving in the New Zealand Defence Force, Walbridge had a variety of roles in the gaming industry in New Zealand and the US.

Until he takes over, Callum Mallett will stay as interim chief executive.

Walbridge’s confirmation as CEO is subject to the usual regulatory approvals, SkyCity added.

In October last year, SkyCity announced that Michael Ahearne was resigning as chief executive.