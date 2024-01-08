Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

SkyCity Entertainment Group: New chief executive to be named amidst gambling probes, hotel opening

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Michael Ahearne of SkyCity. Photo / Michael Craig

Michael Ahearne of SkyCity. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand’s only listed gambling business, which has a market capitalisation of $1.3 billion, is due shortly to name its new chief executive just as gambling investigations are under way on both sides

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business