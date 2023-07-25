Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

SkyCity: Corporate governance crackdown, money clawback

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
SkyCity Adelaide - subject of looming court action. Photo / Joe Nes

SkyCity Adelaide - subject of looming court action. Photo / Joe Nes

SkyCity Entertainment Group has revealed new measures to claw back money from executives who do wrong, at the same time as it plans to up director fees.

In a corporate governance document released to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business