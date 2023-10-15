Michael Ahearne, SkyCity Entertainment Group's chief executive, will step down next year. Photo / Peter Meecham

SkyCity chief executive Michael Ahearne has announced he will step down at the end of March 2024 before returning to Europe with his family.

Ahearne joined SkyCity in December 2017 as group chief operating officer and was appointed chief executive in November 2020.

In an NZX announcement, SkyCity chairman Julian Cook said Ahearne led the business through a complex and demanding period.

“This has included dealing with the significant fire at the New Zealand International Convention Centre and rebuild, navigating the business through Covid-19 and the recovery, and responding to regulatory matters relating to the SkyCity Adelaide business.”

Cook said Ahearne also led significant investment and improvements in SkyCity’s compliance functions.

SkyCity said it has commenced a recruitment process for a new CEO, including internal and external candidates, and will update the market when that process is complete.