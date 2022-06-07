Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
Business

Sky TV seeks to buy MediaWorks: Experts on Commerce Commission prospects, analysts on its commercial sense

6 minutes to read
Sky's potential takeover of MediaWorks would require shareholder and Commerce Commission approval. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Experts say a Sky TV buyout of MediaWorks should have relatively smooth sailing past the Commerce Commission - but analysts are scratching their heads over the deal's commercial logic.

And investors reacted badly as Sky

