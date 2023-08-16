Sky TV will rebrand its Prime channel as “Sky Open” from next Wednesday.
The broadcaster has also revealed which All Blacks Rugby World Cup games will feature on the free-to-air channel.
There will be six live matches:
- All Blacks v France, from 6.45am, Friday September 9
- Quarter-final 2 (Winner Pool B v Runner-Up Pool A), from 7.30am, Sunday October 15
- Quarter-final 4 (Winner Pool A v Runner-Up Pool B) from 7.30am, Monday October 16
- Semifinal 1 (Winner QF1 v Winner QF2), from 7.30am, Saturday October 21
- Bronze Final, from 7.30am, Saturday October 28
- Final, from 7.30am, Sunday October 29
And six delayed matches, broadcast 90 minutes after kickoff:
- All Blacks v Namibia, from 8.30am, Saturday September 16
- All Blacks v Italy, from 9.30am, Saturday Sept 30
- All Blacks v Uruguay, from 9.30am, Friday October 6
- Quarter-final 1 (Winner Pool C v Runner-Up Pool D), from 5.30am, Sunday October 15
- Quarter-final 3 (Winner Pool D v Runner-Up Pool C), from 5.30am, Monday October 16
- Semifinal 2 (Winner QF3 v Winner QF4), from 9.30am, Sunday October 22
Other games will only be accessible via Sky Sport or a weekly, monthly or annual Sky Sport Now pass (recently subject to a 12.5 per cent price increase), with no extra charges.
Sky will also be introducing a one-off Rugby World Cup Pass for those without a Sky subscription or Sky Sport Now pass. Pricing won’t be revealed until later this month.
The Prime rebrand will also see the Eric Young-fronted Prime News change its name to News First.
Sky TV shares closed Wednesday at $2.49.
The stock is down 3.3 per cent for the year.
Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.