Six Rugby World Cup games will be broadcast free-to-air live, with another six screened free on a 90-minute delay. Photo / Getty Images

Sky TV will rebrand its Prime channel as “Sky Open” from next Wednesday.

The broadcaster has also revealed which All Blacks Rugby World Cup games will feature on the free-to-air channel.

There will be six live matches:

All Blacks v France, from 6.45am, Friday September 9

Quarter-final 2 (Winner Pool B v Runner-Up Pool A), from 7.30am, Sunday October 15

Quarter-final 4 (Winner Pool A v Runner-Up Pool B) from 7.30am, Monday October 16

Semifinal 1 (Winner QF1 v Winner QF2), from 7.30am, Saturday October 21

Bronze Final, from 7.30am, Saturday October 28

Final, from 7.30am, Sunday October 29

And six delayed matches, broadcast 90 minutes after kickoff:

All Blacks v Namibia, from 8.30am, Saturday September 16

All Blacks v Italy, from 9.30am, Saturday Sept 30

All Blacks v Uruguay, from 9.30am, Friday October 6

Quarter-final 1 (Winner Pool C v Runner-Up Pool D), from 5.30am, Sunday October 15

Quarter-final 3 (Winner Pool D v Runner-Up Pool C), from 5.30am, Monday October 16

Semifinal 2 (Winner QF3 v Winner QF4), from 9.30am, Sunday October 22

Other games will only be accessible via Sky Sport or a weekly, monthly or annual Sky Sport Now pass (recently subject to a 12.5 per cent price increase), with no extra charges.

Sky will also be introducing a one-off Rugby World Cup Pass for those without a Sky subscription or Sky Sport Now pass. Pricing won’t be revealed until later this month.

The Prime rebrand will also see the Eric Young-fronted Prime News change its name to News First.

Sky TV shares closed Wednesday at $2.49.

The stock is down 3.3 per cent for the year.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.