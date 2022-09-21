Sky TV reveals new set-top box for NZ customers. Video / Sky TV

Sky TV has revealed more details - and what it will cost - for the new box that will replace its decade-old decoders.

The new Sky Box, which will support third-party apps such as Netflix, Amazon's Prime Video and Disney+ (at separate cost) and 4K Ultra High Definition video, but will come with a $200 upfront fee (or a $10 per month option).

Those who are upgrading from the soon-to-be-closed Vodafone TV will be offered a cheaper "Sky Pod" for $100 upfront.

Unlike the new Sky Box, which will come with 1 terabyte of storage (or around five times as much as today's decoders), the Pod will have none, instead offering on-demand streams of recent programming for 72 hours.

The new Sky Box is billed as a "hybrid". It will require a dish for Sky's regular channels, but deliver apps via broadband.

The Sky Pod, which will be available for Vodafone TV subscribers for $100 up-front.

The new Sky box will also be able to record five shows at once – but you'll have to pay a $15/month MySky fee for the privilege.

A Sky spokeswoman would say only that there will be "a range of special offers" for long-time customers.

Source / Sky

Those who want to stick with their current decoder will be able to do so.

The Pod will offer Sky channels over UFB fibre (see full features chart below).

Sky subscribers who want to ditch their dish will not be able to buy the Pod, at least initially.

The first run is reserved for Vodafone TV customers, though the broadcaster may later broaden its availability.

There has been no immediate word on when Sky TV plans to begin broadcasting some content or offering its Spark Sport Now or Neon services in 4K (already supported by the major streaming services). 4K offers up to four times the picture quality of the high definition standard offered by today's decoders - as long as content is shot and broadcast in 4K, and you have a 4K TV.

The downside: 4K recordings take four times as much storage space.

Spark Sport is featured on a list of supported apps, but a Sky spokeswoman said both the new Sky Box and the Pod will support any app available through Google's Play Store - which includes the telco's app.

Sky originally planned to release its new box mid-year, but was hit by pandemic and Ukraine war-related supply chain issues.

The firm updated this morning: "As stocks [of the new Sky box] will be limited in the early stages of our roll-out (which will start before Christmas), we are prioritising offers to existing Sky customers first before making it available to new customers."

A spokesperson said the number of Vodafone TV customers who would be sent the Pod offer was "commercially confidential".

The firm said earlier there were about 100,000 users of Vodafone TV, which offered Sky's channels via a wholesale deal, plus several apps.

Vodafone TV recently got a stay-of-execution to November 30, due to the Sky Box delays.

About 40,000 Vodafone customers qualify for refunds of between $75 and $179, depending on when they bought their device.

The new Sky Box and Sky Pod will arrive as Freeview shuts down its OnDemand service - a move flagged after TVNZ withdrew support.

Freeview OnDemand will close at an unnamed point later this year.

Sky shares closed yesterday at $2.20. The stock is up 8.9 per cent for the year.