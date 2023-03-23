Voyager 2022 media awards
Sky TV hits diversity milestone with executive appointments Lauren Quaintance and Jennifer Sepull

Chris Keall
By
2 mins to read
Lauren Quaintance has been named the pay-TV broadcaster’s new chief media and data officer.

Sky TV says its executive team is now 50 per cent women following two new appointments.

Journalist-turned-content marketer Lauren Quaintance has been named the pay-TV broadcaster’s new chief media and data officer.

And Jennifer Sepull

