Sky TV says it has “terminated” talks with a mystery buyer.

The pay TV provider says it received an updated offer, but it fell well short of what the board thinks the company is worth.

“Yesterday Sky received an updated NBIO [non-binding investment offer] from the third party (which remained highly conditional and non-binding), proposing a transaction at a value range which falls short of the board’s view of the fair intrinsic value of Sky and, based on recent unsolicited feedback, the view of a number of Sky’s institutional shareholders.”

Before the market opened on October 13 , Sky said it had received a “highly conditional, non-binding preliminary expression of interest” to acquire all of its shares.

The deal created a degree of buzz, with The Australian speculating that Atairos - a US private equity fund backed by Comcast - or NZ Rugby investors Silver Lake could be in the frame.

But both firms denied interest when contacted by the Herald.

Some analysts said Sky, which recently reinstated its dividend and topped 1 million customers as streaming gains finally started to outpace the decline in its satellite business, was an attractive takeover target.

But others saw indicators it was a low-ball, opportunistic offer.

Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan told the Herald it was notable that Sky included its disclosure about the approach as part of a routine update centring on its share buyback programme.

“What that tells me is that Sky, whilst obliged to disclose it, does not feel that it has the legs to go through,” Sullivan said on October 13.

Sky says with the offer now off the table, it will resume its share buyback offer.

Shares, which were trading at $2.47 before the offer, closed yesterday at 2.84.

