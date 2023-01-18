As executives face a boardroom cull, could you be in the firing line? Photo / 123RF

As executives face a boardroom cull, could you be in the firing line? Photo / 123RF

It’s possible the mood at the World Economic Forum in Davos is a little queasy this week. Not because the A-listers have largely stayed away. Nor because those annual stories about how it’s an Alpine den of iniquity have re-emerged. No, it’s because some members of the 0.1 per cent might - although they aren’t really the worrying sort - just think their days are numbered.

On Wall Street last week, Goldman Sachs fired 3,200 people around the world with as little as half an hour’s notice. Investors responded with a 3 per cent rise in Goldman’s shares, adding £3.3 billion ($6.2b) to its market value.

The victims of this trend are being called the “surplus elites”: well-paid executives who are actually worth more to a company off the payroll than on it.

Across the corporate world, fat is being trimmed.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, let 11,000 people go in November, and subsequently saw its stock leap by a third.

The upshot is that many of the delegates gathered in Switzerland will all be trying to look suddenly very busy. In hushed tones, either over cocktails or in the mirror, they’ll be asking the same question: “Am I a surplus elite?”

Well it’s time to know the signs.

1. When you go into work, security stops you

”Um, sir? Sir? If you are looking for the Tube station, it’s just down the street. This is the headquarters of a private equity firm, and I know you don’t work here - I know everyone who works here,” a man in a black suit and earpiece says, as you repeatedly walk into a closed turnstile, attempting to swipe your Coutts card on the reader.

This is not a good look for anybody, but especially if you sit on the board of said private equity firm and simply haven’t bothered going into the office since 2018. Consider yourself at risk.

2. You know the Peloton instructors better than you know your direct reports

Chunky calf muscles you could hang your coat from are all well and good, but no matter how pleased Cody and Tunde seem with your progress, they’re not going to care when you’re let go and come grovelling back looking for work in two years, are they?

3. There are eight people with the same first name, roughly the same age, and basically the same face as you

”Let’s get rid of Tim, he’s useless,” the chairman will say to his Chief People Officer. “Which one?” CPO will reply. “You know, yay high, pale, always a slightly crumpled suit, cannot handle himself at the Christmas party, clearly fancies Hugh in the office gym...”

Instead of irking his employer further by asking “You’re going to have to narrow it down”, CPO will simply sack a Tim. Any Tim.

The lesson? Try going by Timothy.

4. You struggle to say what your company does

A nightmare scenario. In front of your boss, a potential client asks how your firm makes money. Your boss takes a sip of her drink and raises her eyebrows at you, as if to say, “Neil, you take this one”.

And so off you go. “I’m pretty sure it’s something to do with moving money? Or oil? Money and oil? Moil, is that a thing? No, no, I’m only kidding. I’ve got this, Sandra, don’t worry.”

Cassette tapes are coming to me now, for some reason. Do we make them? It definitely has something to do with cassettes. Tip of my tongue. It was the lunch, the lunch! I always get like this after wine. Hold on - assets. Asset management! We do asset management. Knew I’d get there. How about you?”

Yeah, clear your desk.

5. Your LinkedIn bio reads Chief Vibes Officer

In this economy, vibes will be the first to go, so change that job title to something that sounds a little less... dispensable. Try ‘receptionist’, or ‘cleaner’. Those are real jobs with tangible results, which few companies can do without. “Customer Experience Impact Lead”? Trickier to justify, even at a cocktail party.

Remember, LinkedIn may be all about showing off about your professional accomplishments, exaggerating your daily routine and figuring out which of your co-workers are lying about going to a private school, but it’s also about kidding everyone into thinking you matter.

6. You recently received an email inviting you to a Zoom call with your boss and a member of HR, which was also sent to colleagues with nicknames

No-Work Natalie and Slacker Joe. The omens aren’t good, I’ll be honest.

- Telegraph Media Group