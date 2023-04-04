Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Six reasons why Ponsonby Central restaurant Miss Instanbul Corner shut down

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Ponsonby Central from Brown St, where the restaurant was based. Photo / Google Maps

Ponsonby Central from Brown St, where the restaurant was based. Photo / Google Maps

A restaurant in Auckland’s upmarket Ponsonby Central dining and retail precinct shut for six reasons, leaving creditors owed an estimated $78,000.

Patel & Co’s Pritesh Patel is the liquidator of AJDA, trading as Miss Istanbul

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business