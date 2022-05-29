Sir Ian Taylor: Animation pioneer or pain in the butt?

His outspoken views have won him both fans and enemies. But business pioneer Sir Ian Taylor isn't planning to pull his punches any time soon. By Paul Gorman.

He may be one of New Zealand's most-travelled entrepreneurs but nobody could accuse Sir Ian Taylor of having itchy feet. Although Covid-19 has well and truly clipped his wings, the managing director of Dunedin-based Animation Research Ltd (ARL) is the first to admit they needed trimming.

The thriving business he oversees, providing millions of viewers around the world with compelling sports graphics for sailing, golf, cricket, motorsport and baseball, is, he says, better for it. "Our carbon footprint was horrendous. And I did between half a million and a million miles a year. But that technology was always here. This wasn't an issue of technology, it was an issue of attitude. Now it's done from upstairs."

For a man with such global outreach, it's ironic he has been content to stay close to home in Ōtepoti-Dunedin during the pandemic.

Taylor and his wife, Liz Grieve, whom he met while they were both studying at the University of Otago, still live in the first house they bought about 40 years ago in the leafy ridge-top suburb of Roslyn.

Work is close by, inside the heritage-listed Garrison Hall on Dowling St, which was built in 1879. He recorded there on his first visit to Dunedin in 1969, while lead singer for pop-rock band Kal-Q-Lated Risk. In the 1970s, he was a presenter for Play School and Spot On at TVNZ's Dunedin Studio, based at Garrison Hall. Later, he founded Taylormade Media and ARL there.

When the Listener visits, it's Taylor who answers the doorbell of the stone-clad, fortress-like building. He is fizzing over the news the next America's Cup regatta will be held in Spain, not Auckland.

The quietly spoken Taylor's eyes sparkle. He is thrilled the Auld Mug will be contested off the coast of Barcelona in 2024, and that ARL will again be providing viewer graphics for the races. "In the 30 years we've been involved, by far and away the best exhibitions for New Zealand were the Valencia regattas [in 2007 and 2010], followed closely by San Francisco [2013].

"In those instances, we witnessed, every day, high rollers, people from all around the tech industry, turning up and being blown away by the fact that a little country down the bottom of the world was taking on Larry Ellison.

"In Spain, every day for a long time, there were planeloads of people flying in from across Europe. And all of them ended up at New Zealand's base and at our facilities, and the profile that it gave New Zealand was way beyond television.

"In Barcelona, they will be within two and a half hours' flying time of 450 million people. Even if it was going to be held in New Zealand, I still would have argued that somehow we needed to get it overseas to showcase it. Because in New Zealand, the showcasing is much more limited. It's just what you see on TV. And a smaller group of high rollers ends up down here."

Taylor says Team New Zealand would naturally prefer to race with the home advantage. But he takes issue with those who see the decision to race in Spain as somehow traitorous.

"Those people who keep talking about 'you're deserting New Zealand; Kiwi taxpayers and ratepayers have paid for this, and so on' – no they haven't. They haven't paid for any of it. You want to see your investment? Go for a walk along the Auckland waterfront, that's where it went.

"There was $40 million put in by the government for event management, and that's television. It's one of the most expensive sports to cover. We know because we're involved in that."

Sir Ian Taylor, self-isolating at home in November 2021. Photo / Brett Phibbs

While many agree with Taylor's views on the handling of Covid-19, canvassed in his regular columns for the NZ Herald, others consider him a "squeaky wheel". One insider told the Listener he was the "bane of people's existence" at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which oversaw the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system.

He has been particularly critical of the government's approach to MIQ and its sluggish uptake of rapid antigen testing and the repercussions on business.

He may be a polarising figure, but nobody doubts his affection and concern for Dunedin, where his influence and ideas have infiltrated most of the southern city's narrow and winding streets and byways. He was a huge supporter of plans for a major overhaul of the waterfront, which had to be shelved when the pandemic came along.

Military training

Taylor, who turns 72 in July, was born in Northland, in Kaeo, of Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāpuhi descent on his mother's side. His whānau then shifted to Raupunga, close to Wairoa in northern Hawke's Bay, where he was brought up.

He made Dunedin home after a stint of compulsory military training in the North Island, returning south to work at the

Speight's Brewery and study for a law degree at the University of Otago.

By the mid-1970s, he was becoming a well-known face on television. "Dunedin turned out to be a place that I liked. But, you know, I really hate parochialism. It's dumb. People live in Napier and they love it; Wellington is a great place; Auckland is a great place – if you can afford it."

His first visit to Dunedin, with Kal-Q-Lated Risk at Christmas 1969, still resonates strongly. "They rang and asked if we'd come in and do a Christmas special. So I walked up those stairs out there," he points, "into the studio and sang I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus. And when I walked out, I thought, 'Oh well, that's strange, I'll never be back here again.'

"Just as I finished my law degree, someone said there were auditions for Play School. I came back to this building and auditioned and got the job, instead of going to get a law job. I thought: 'Law? Play School/television? That looks like more fun.'

"I have this connection here. It's part of the whenua. The whenua is everything about a place. So, Dunedin is a special whenua, this building is special. Dunedin is my place. It is a cool place to live."

This month, for his contribution to business and the city, the University of Otago awarded him an honorary doctor of commerce degree.

Ruffling feathers

Taylor's disdain for politics is reflected in his willingness to butt heads with the government over Covid-19 policy during the past two years. "Politicians are politicians, and I try to ignore them as much as possible. I am a Labour supporter. I think we should pay capital gains tax. And, as a business, we make it our responsibility to pay the tax we have – we don't hire accountants to try and find ways to pay the least tax."

He says he's always voted for the Labour Party, except on two occasions. "The first time was when John Key recognised Pita Sharples and the Māori Party, and the second was when Bill English introduced the concept that any government spending needed to demonstrate a social return on investment."

Dunedin is a small city, and Aotearoa a small country, in which to rattle cages. If you dish it out, you have to be able to take it, too.

Although Taylor is held in high regard by many in the south, some – including some Labour MPs, Mayor Aaron Hawkins and Dunedin city councillors – have taken umbrage at his persistence.

Apart from Covid-19, he has been a vociferous critic of council funding priorities, particularly councillors' decision not to fund the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame, which may be heading to Cambridge instead.

Enterprise Dunedin director John Christie says Taylor's charisma and advocacy for Dunedin have "put us on the map".

"I'm sure he's probably ruffled feathers, but you don't get to being the type of person he is without doing that Ian has got a very effervescent personality and a presence about him. He's a visionary and very creative. I can recall numerous times when I was with the Chamber of Commerce and there'd be an issue, and he would give you a call and say, 'We've got to think about this differently.'"

Taylor's disdain for politics is reflected in his willingness to butt heads with the government over Covid-19 policy during the past two years. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ōtākou kaumātua Edward Ellison (Ngāi Tahu, Te Atiawa) says Taylor's "passion" about what he does "gets people fired up" and shows "you don't have to be in the Big Smoke to make a difference. He's easy to talk to and really loyal."

However, Hawkins gives Taylor a mixed report card. "Sir Ian is a very clever man. He has big ideas and can build exceptional teams to make them a reality. There's no overstating the significance of what they have pulled off, and we should be proud that it happened here in Dunedin.

"But he's no diplomat. His is a very particular advocacy approach, and it's hard to argue it hasn't been successful. What surprises me most is how someone as successful as him can be easily sidetracked by grievances.

"This is the man who bought ad space in the Otago Daily Times to respond to something said about him on a community Facebook page."

Asked about the ad, Taylor says: "I don't think this is all that important. It had to do with some stuff running on social media."

But in an ODT article last October, Taylor said he bought the ad "because I had been called a liar in a public forum controlled by a person who blocked me from replying to that accusation by banning me from the site and leaving the accusation in full view".

In the ad, Taylor questioned the absence of councillor Marie Laufiso from a meeting to vote on the hall of fame, which Hawkins called an "extraordinary attack" on a councillor. Later, Taylor apologised when she explained she had been at a tangi.

In the subsequent article, Taylor claimed Hawkins had taken an "underhanded swipe at my reputation" because he thought "I had deep pockets".

"For his information, my salary is less than his and I have never taken dividends from the company in over 30 years."

Sir Ian Taylor is thrilled the America's Cup will be contested off the coast of Barcelona in 2024. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The onset of the pandemic caused ARL, which now employs about 40 full-timers, to hastily engage in some nimble thinking. "We agreed [in 2020] that, no matter what, no one was going to lose their jobs at all. The whole concept of saving lives was really important, and I understood that, but equally we had to be saving livelihoods."

Major clients were encouraged by the company's confidence and keenness to be ready for when some kind of normality returned, he says.

Although he was initially impressed by the government's leadership during the pandemic, he has made it perfectly clear that is no longer the case.

"An example is [Finance Minister] Grant Robertson. When he decided on the wage subsidy, that was leadership, because that should have been impossible to do. You imagine a politician in a normal time saying, 'This is what we're going to do and actually it needs to be working by tomorrow lunchtime.'

"And he said, 'We've got to work on the basis of trust. We know people will abuse it, but for the bulk of people we're going to do it because we need to keep the economy running.'

"And so there was Grant Robertson accepting that, if this turns to crap, it's on me. It was a message that said, 'We've got your back.' But when it hit for a second time, the trust was gone."

Colonising their story

Taylor is excited about a platform ARL is giving free to schools focused on "the greatest untold story of migration in human history" across the Pacific Ocean.

"We decided we've got to tell this story. And we raised $1 million, and all of it was spent making it so we could gift it to every school. We put it into primary and intermediate schools because I have given up talking to old people. In a single generation we will see a change, because these kids will have all the knowledge. We'll still end up with differences of opinion, but at least they're fully and more informed than we ever were.

Taylor says he was unaware of the true story until a few years ago. "I'd heard them as myths and legends, but actually they're not. I'm determined my grandchildren will not have to wait that long to hear it."

He is concerned the new history curriculum of New Zealand starts with a mistake. "The first chapter is kind of the arrival of Māori in New Zealand. Well, Māori never arrived in New Zealand – the term 'Māori' didn't exist until Captain Cook arrived. It was Pacific Islanders from Rarotonga, Tahiti, Fiji and Samoa. It was a broad spectrum of Pasifika people who arrived here and yet our Ministry of Education begins the story by colonising their story and stealing it.

"Our platform is designed to tell a story about how, over 3500 years, they discovered every habitable island in the largest expanse of open water on the planet. And they did that using science, technology, engineering and maths."

So, has he any plans to retire? "What would I do? I can't believe how fast it has gone. We started this company 32 years ago and there's no exit strategy. I want to focus my time now on the amazing team running this.

"Every day I come in and someone shows me something new. So there'll be a conference call happening with a whole lot of people that I know really well, and I walk in and there's all these jokes about, 'Oh, there's the old bugger, what's he doing here?'

"And I say, 'I've just come in to take the coffee orders.'"