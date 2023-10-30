Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sir George Fistonich launches new Cuvar Winery: ‘It’s not all profit, profit, profit’

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Villa Maria founder Sir George Fistonich today launched Cuvar Winery. Photo / Dean Purcell

Villa Maria founder Sir George Fistonich today launched Cuvar Winery. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wine industry pioneer Sir George Fistonich has launched a new winery, saying the sector should not be all about “profit, profit, profit”.

Addressing a sit-down lunch for around 50 guests at Parnell’s Cibo yesterday, Fistonich,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business