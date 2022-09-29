Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sir George Fistonich 'gutted' at loss of Villa Maria vines, estate, concert venue

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Sir George Fistonich at Villa Maria where irrigation lines, posts and vines are being removed. Photo / Supplied

Sir George Fistonich at Villa Maria where irrigation lines, posts and vines are being removed. Photo / Supplied

Villa Maria founder Sir George Fistonich is "gutted" at the loss of about 18,000 vines, a vineyard and concert venue after he struck financial trouble and lost control of the business.

The $4.8 billion NZX-listed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.