Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Singapore's Olam Waikato dairy plant build on track, will milk supply be enough?

5 minutes to read
Singapore's Olam is confident of getting enough milk supply for its Waikato plant start-up next year. Photo / File

Singapore's Olam is confident of getting enough milk supply for its Waikato plant start-up next year. Photo / File

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

New Zealand's newest milk processing plant, being built in Waikato, by Singapore's Olam company is on track to open next year but the big question is, in a flat to declining milk production market, will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.