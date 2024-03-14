Voyager 2023 media awards
Singaporeans want to quit $1.4b NZ asset: Government Investment Corporation selling mall stake

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Westfield Newmarket is one of the five malls the Singaporeans have a 49 per cent stake in.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund wants to sell its 49 per cent holding of New Zealand’s biggest shopping centres in a deal valued at $1.4 billion.

Colliers today announced the planned sale but did not mention

