National Party MP Simon Bridges is quitting politics and will step down as an MP in the next few weeks. Video / Mark Mitchell

Former National leader Simon Bridges' Tauranga family home is for sale with a $3.9 million price tag.

The house was listed with Oliver Road Estate Agents on February 25 - before Bridges made this month's surprise announcement he would leave politics in the next few weeks.

Its listing agency called the Bridges' place The Winchester to convey the stately appearance of the large family-oriented place valued for rates last July at $3.19m.

Open days are being held at the black weatherboard 1950s house in Matua.

Bridges said today: "Natalie and I don't have any comment."

Simon and wife Natalie at the house now being sold, with Jemima, Harry and Emlyn. Photo / Andrew Warner

A swimming pool, more than half an acre of flat land and English-style decor and landscaping are features of the place the Bridges call home.

Bridges announced this month he was quitting politics and would step down as an MP in the next few weeks.

He announced his decision after telling fellow MPs in caucus on the same day.

A visibly emotional Bridges said it had been a great privilege and he loved every minute of being an MP, through to a minister and leading the National Party.

"But it is time."

The 2260sq m level site has a large four-bedroom 296sq m home and three-car spaces.

It was listed for sale on February 25 but agent Jason Eves of Premium said there had been no publicity yet linking its owner with any of the marketing and he indicated he was happy to keep it that way.

He didn't want to comment on the vendors' identity.

The home on its large site down a private driveway. Photo / supplied

The Bridges' family home is down a driveway, "around a bend, through secure gates and completely tucked out of sight is a charming private city hideaway; complete with impressive English gardens, spacious lawn and a magnificent thermal bore pool".

"Bold interior design and modern renovations combine with original 1950's solid architecture to create a spacious home for any family and their guests. Experience a very special property in sought-after Matua," advertising says.

Annual rates are $7700.

Bridges with Heart of the City CEO and mayoral candidate Viv Beck. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A family, dining room and separate formal lounge open to a north-facing deck on the ground floor. A first-level rumpus room opens onto a balcony.

The in-ground pool is heated via a thermal bore.

Ample off-street parking, double garage with covered entry to the home, a large workshop/single garage space and a purpose-built boat shed which could be "extra living space, games room, gym or room for that special weekend car, a trailer boat, or other toys".

Home has a contemporary kitchen. Photo / supplied

"If convenience with privacy, space and a touch of romance is your thing then this property is your family's memory maker," the advertising says.

Agent Jason Eves said he was reluctant to describe how much interest there had been in the home already with the private-appointment viewings and the public open homes "given the link to a well-known individual. But we're in a very transient market and things have quieted off substantially compared to what it was".

Bridges has been a member of the party for 30 years and said he believed in leader Christopher Luxon.

Bridges is eyeing up a move to Auckland after he quits politics - and backing Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck to become the next mayor of the Super City.

Bridges says he loves Tauranga, where he has lived for more than 20 years and is the local MP, but the reality is it is a small pond and Auckland, where he grew up, offers more opportunities.

Strong interior colours are a feature of the home. Photo / supplied

If he does move north, Bridges plans to live in central Auckland, saying there's a good chance his local MP will be the Greens' Chloe Swarbrick (Auckland Central) or Act's David Seymour (Epsom) - with an outside chance of buying a home in Tamaki where his brother-in-law Simon O'Connor is the MP.

At this stage, all the former National Party leader will say on the job front is he is exploring commercial opportunities, one or two media projects and planning some fun after 14 years in politics.