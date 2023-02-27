Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Silver lining? Genesis Energy sees record profit from high rainfall

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
Genesis Energy's Tekapo Power Scheme.

Genesis Energy's Tekapo Power Scheme.

Genesis Energy is heading for a record annual profit, thanks in no small part to the heavy rain that has been filing its hydro lakes over the last few months.

The power generator, retailer and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business