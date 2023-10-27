Voyager 2023 media awards
Social media ditches news, shaking the media industry

New York Times
By: Mike Isaac , Katie Robertson and Nico Grant
7 mins to read
The major online platforms are breaking up with news. Photo / Ricardo Tomás, The New York Times

News organisations are scrambling to adjust to the latest rift in the long-fractious relationship between publishers and tech platforms.

Campbell Brown, Facebook’s top news executive, said this month that she was leaving the company. Twitter,

