Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Why NZ banks don’t face same fate

Madison Reidy
By
4 mins to read
Kiwi companies have at least NZ$162m caught up in the US Silicon Valley Bank Collapse. Plus, US inflation data could rock markets this week. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwi companies have at least NZ$162m caught up in the US Silicon Valley Bank Collapse. Plus, US inflation data could rock markets this week. Video / NZ Herald

It’s unlikely a run would be triggered on New Zealand banks, nor would they be forced to sell investments at a loss, because their parents in Australia have less exposure to securities and they hedge

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business