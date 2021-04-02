Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Should Westpac change its name? Marketing expert responds

4 minutes to read
The Westpac brand could disappear in New Zealand in the future. Photo / Getty Images

The Westpac brand could disappear in New Zealand in the future. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

Westpac's recent announcement to the sharemarket that it was mulling the sale of its New Zealand arm could lead to the disappearance of one of the most recognisable brands in the local market.

This according

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.