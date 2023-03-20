Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Should the NZX stick to its knitting, like the Reserve Bank?

Madison Reidy
By
3 mins to read
UBS is buying Credit Suisse in a US$2b deal after a string of US bank failures and in an extended interview the NZ Stock Exchange CEO discusses a lack of IPOs and what sectors the exchange wants more of. Video / NZ Herald

UBS is buying Credit Suisse in a US$2b deal after a string of US bank failures and in an extended interview the NZ Stock Exchange CEO discusses a lack of IPOs and what sectors the exchange wants more of. Video / NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

The New Zealand Exchange (NZX) has raised eyebrows for straying beyond its mandate, similar perhaps to criticisms hurled at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

If the central bank’s role is price stability, then

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business