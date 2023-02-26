Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Should it take a regulatory change for banks to issue emergency finance?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
PM Chris Hipkins, Christopher Luxon and Grant Robertson react to a potential new "flood tax" that could be used to pay for the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery. Video / NZ Herald

PM Chris Hipkins, Christopher Luxon and Grant Robertson react to a potential new "flood tax" that could be used to pay for the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery. Video / NZ Herald

A commercial lawyer says the fact the Government had to tweak regulations under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), to ensure the law doesn’t prevent people from accessing emergency credit, shows it isn’t

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business