Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘Shortcuts everywhere’: Claims of Boeing ditching quality for speed

By Niraj Chokshi, Sydney Ember and Santul Nerkar
9 mins to read
An Ethiopian Airlines Beoing Max 8 crashed after a technical fault which led to the grounding of the aircraft type.

In February last year, a new Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max plane was on one of its first flights when an automated stabilising system appeared to malfunction, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business