Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m

E-commerce warranty service Boxer owes $36m after going into liquidation. Photo / 123RF

A globally backed New Zealand shopping service business has gone bust, and liquidators estimate it owes roughly $36 million.

Founded 10 years ago, Boxer Group Services developed software that provided global shipping warranties to online retailers.

The software was based on intellectual property licensed from its ultimate holding company, LocalCover Group Holdings – registered in Hong Kong.

Companies Office filings show Scott Kendall, the chief executive according to his LinkedIn page, and Philip James are the company’s two directors.

