David Coombes Flight Centre NZ managing director talks about the impact of Covid-19 on the travel agency community. Video / Dean Purcell

David Coombes Flight Centre NZ managing director talks about the impact of Covid-19 on the travel agency community. Video / Dean Purcell

Flight Centre NZ boss Dave Coombes has resigned as the firm restructures its executive roles.

Coombes (Coombsey) has been with Flight Centre for more than two decades in his New Zealand role for seven years. He has been a strong voice for the wider travel industry, especially when it was decimated by Covid-19.

“I know that this announcement will come as a shock to many of you, and to be honest I’m still coming to terms with it a bit myself,” he said.

The company said the shake-up was part of a push towards globalisation, standardisation and localisation.

“For some time now we have had globally-led brands including Travel Associates, Flight Centre, Corporate Traveller, and FCM.

“Due to this, roles often will be combined. Unfortunately, as a result of this change in scope, MD of New Zealand, Dave Coombes has accepted a redundancy,” the company said.

Coombes, an Australian, has been with Flight Centre for almost 23 years, working in numerous roles across three countries, starting as a novice retail consultant in Brisbane and culminating in his New Zealand role.

“All of his hard work has led to Flight Centre NZ emerging strongly from the challenges of Covid, trusted and respected by its people, the industry and customers alike,” the company said.

Coombes, who has children at school here, said he was staying in Aotearoa.

“I’m moving on to whatever new opportunities may present themselves, with no small part of that canary yellow turned black. Until I go, I’ll be here to do what I can to make any changes as seamless as possible.”

He said he had an amazing ride at Flight Centre.

“I almost didn’t pass the recruitment process as a university dropout making my living as a bouncer. At that time, I could never have imagined that I would have the opportunities that I have.”

He said that wasn’t an uncommon story for the company.

“Flight Centre, and its commitment to ‘Brightness Of Future’ [internal promotion], mean anything is possible for anybody. Never forget that. Who could have asked for more than the ride to culminate in New Zealand?”

The company made hundreds of staff redundant and closed dozens of stores in New Zealand soon after the pandemic hit, but has been re-hiring.

“We’ve had the highest of highs, and some low lows, but we’ve always done it together as whanau. I have been committed to staying the post-Covid journey out, and am gratified to say that I believe we are there and in an incredibly strong position.”

Coombes and other travel firm leaders lobbied Government ministers to have a pandemic travel agent incentive scheme broadened and provided information on how the industry could help with re-opening borders.

He said travel businesses fight respective corners hard, but came together when needed to fight for and look after each other.

“Never has that been more evident than the last three years or so. Thanks to all our partners for putting up with that loud, opinionated Aussie who blew out their expense budget occasionally,” said Coombes.

Flight Centre will immediately look to fill the managing director of NZ role in one of the current senior leaders. As well as the MD role, this leader will keep their existing role.