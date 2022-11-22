Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Markets will be braced for the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Statement at 2pm with expectations Governor Adrian Orr will deliver a historic 75 basis point rate hike.

Economists say the big rise for the Official Cash Rate - which would take it from 3.5 per cent to 4.25 per cent - is needed to get ahead of inflationary pressure in the economy.

“It’s D-day today,” said ASB senior economist Nathaniel Keall.

Market pricing was now evenly split on whether the RBNZ would deliver a 75 or 50 basis point hike, he said.

“On balance, we expect the bank will deliver 75bps. We’re nearer the end of the hiking cycle than the beginning, wage pressures still look persistent and it’s a long time between drinks for the bank,” he said

“With the credibility of central banks under attack, the RBNZ stands to gain more from frontloading tightening than from erring on the side of a smaller hike.”

All the other major bank economists are in agreement, picking 75 basis points. That would be the biggest OCR hike ever.

Much of the focus will be on the RBNZ’s new forecasts today and where it sees the OCR peaking next year.

“The RBNZ’s previous rate track has the OCR peaking just north of 4 per cent in 2023 before easing from mid-2024 onwards, so expect that peak to be nudged north of 5 per cent in light of the inflation and labour market data we’ve had since,” Keall said.

“Congratulations if you had ‘additional monetary tightening’ on top of your list for Santa, alongside the latest Pokémon offering from Nintendo.”

There will be full coverage here and on the Herald website from 2pm - including all the mortgage rate moves by the commercial banks.

The Reserve Bank will hold a press conference at 3pm which the Herald will live stream on this page.

KiwiBank economists said they also expected the RBNZ to be hawkish and target inflation aggressively in its statement.

“If the RBNZ is going to balance up the risks of not doing enough now, we think it makes sense to do more today, given the wait to the next MPS in February,” they said.

If this is indeed the outcome, then we expect that the NZ Dollar will lift, closer to US62c - US62.5c. If we have a less hawkish outcome, then expect some downside, but support at US60.5c.

The kiwi was trading at US61.5c this morning.