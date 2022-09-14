Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sharesies to offer users online voting for NZX-listed companies

Tamsyn Parker
By
2 mins to read
Leighton Roberts, one of three CEOs at Sharesies. Photo / Supplied

Leighton Roberts, one of three CEOs at Sharesies. Photo / Supplied

Sharesies is to offer its users the ability to vote online on proposals put forward by NZX-listed companies they own shares in for the first time.

Up until now the custodial model used by the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.