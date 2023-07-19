Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sharesies reveals Kiwi investors’ top stocks

Madison Reidy
By
2 mins to read
A Kiwi investor’s portfolio was down 43 per cent, or $1.15 million, in 2022, but he’s not bothered because he's staying in the game. Video / NZ Herald

Increasingly bullish investors seem to have shaken off bear market fears and have been buying shares in Air New Zealand, Tesla, Apple, Auckland International Airport and Mainfreight since inflation peaked domestically.

The results of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business