Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sharemarket falls as reporting season kicks off - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Vulcan Steel reported a 52 per cent fall in net profit for the six months ending December. Its share price rose 11c to $7.86.

Vulcan Steel reported a 52 per cent fall in net profit for the six months ending December. Its share price rose 11c to $7.86.

The New Zealand sharemarket had a topsy-turvy day after Vulcan Steel kicked off the latest reporting season with an expected sharp fall in earnings.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had an early rise but then bounced

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business