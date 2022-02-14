The SFO alleges two former employees of Broadspectrum (New Zealand) Limited received bribes in exchange for awarding road maintenance work to subcontractors. Photo / 123rf

Six people have been accused of corruption by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over roadworks contracts allegedly awarded for kickbacks in Auckland.

The agency claims two former employees of Broadspectrum (New Zealand) Limited, previously Transfield until 2015, received bribes in exchange for awarding road maintenance work to subcontractors between 2015 and 2018.

One of the former employees faces three charges of obtaining by deception and 12 charges of acceptance of gifts by agent, the SFO said in a statement today.

The other faces four charges of acceptance of gifts by agent.

Four subcontractors who were awarded the work also face charges including giving gifts to agent without consent of principal and obtaining by deception.

Five of those charged appeared in the Auckland District Court today.

They were all granted interim name suppression and are yet to enter pleas.

The group are due to reappear in court next month.

After a delay, one of the subcontractors is also due to appear in court on March 30.

The SFO said it would not comment further while suppression orders are in place.